The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Upgraded by CSFB to Neutral

CSFB upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$84.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$77.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$83.28.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$81.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.88. The firm has a market cap of C$99.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$53.54 and a 12-month high of C$81.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.