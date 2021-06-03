The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.44.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,336,070 shares of company stock worth $93,413,836. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.