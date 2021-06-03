The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This is an increase from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of SZC stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.74. 21,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,836. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.31.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
