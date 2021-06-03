The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $320.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $320.00 target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $234.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $216.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.92. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,757,961. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,525,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 108,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

