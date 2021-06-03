The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,875 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,875 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.95.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. Equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

