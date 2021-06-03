The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the April 29th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYB. CWM LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HYB opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

