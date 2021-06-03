The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

