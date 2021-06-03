The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.