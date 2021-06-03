The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,973,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.91.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

