The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGPYY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 58,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.9659 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.