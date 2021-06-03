The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 159,371 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after buying an additional 798,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMPL stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.