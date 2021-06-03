The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $259 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.92 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $749.14.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded down $14.37 on Thursday, reaching $567.52. 23,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,575. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $317.45 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.79.

The Trade Desk shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $55,284,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total value of $1,260,330.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $36,377,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,267 shares of company stock worth $72,673,838. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

