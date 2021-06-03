THEKEY (TKY) Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 12% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and $121,538.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000075 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004641 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

