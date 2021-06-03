Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director Purchases $17,670.38 in Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director John T. Nesser III purchased 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $17,670.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of THR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $587.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.47 and a beta of 1.63. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 78.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 53,437 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

