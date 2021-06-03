TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $809.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report sales of $809.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $820.40 million and the lowest is $792.70 million. TopBuild posted sales of $646.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

NYSE BLD traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $192.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,080. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $104.52 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.12.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $68,665,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.