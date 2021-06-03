Total (EPA:FP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Total Se (EPA:FP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €39.01 ($45.89). Total shares last traded at €38.82 ($45.67), with a volume of 5,737,898 shares changing hands.

FP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.53 ($53.56).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €38.39.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

