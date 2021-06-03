Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.68.

TOU opened at C$30.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.49.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6459059 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

