TPI Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.6% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 104,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

