Traders Buy High Volume of Cal-Maine Foods Call Options (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,736 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,262% compared to the typical volume of 421 call options.
NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.01. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $46.66.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 56,929 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 94.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
