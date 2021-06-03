Traders Buy High Volume of Cal-Maine Foods Call Options (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,736 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,262% compared to the typical volume of 421 call options.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.01. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $46.66.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 56,929 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 94.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.