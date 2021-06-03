Traders Buy Large Volume of Altitude Acquisition Put Options (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 955 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,605% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,558,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,136,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,986,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,428,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,057,000. 36.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ALTU stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,713. Altitude Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.