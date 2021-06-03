Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 19,771 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,583% compared to the typical volume of 737 call options.

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Ayro has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.98.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ayro in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ayro by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Ayro in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ayro in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ayro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.