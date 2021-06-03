TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$14.50 at BMO Capital Markets

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.63.

TransAlta stock opened at C$11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.95. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.67 and a 1-year high of C$12.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner purchased 49,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Insiders bought a total of 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984 over the last 90 days.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

