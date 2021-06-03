Transcodium Hits Market Cap of $129,441.54 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $129,441.54 and approximately $424.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00082436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.99 or 0.01022922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.27 or 0.09338930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052172 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

