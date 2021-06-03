Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 161,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,171,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

Get Transocean alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 3.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Transocean by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 125,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $15,211,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Transocean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.