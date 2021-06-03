Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Travel + Leisure posted earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE TNL traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.05. 552,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.90. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,959 shares of company stock valued at $585,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.