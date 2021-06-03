TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 51.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.04. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $439.19 million, a PE ratio of 603.20 and a beta of 2.16.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. TravelCenters of America had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TravelCenters of America news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 646.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 199,482 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $4,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,756,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

