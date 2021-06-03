Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trex (NYSE:TREX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.06 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of TREX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.71. 10,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,309. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

