Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $190.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.09 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

