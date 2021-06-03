Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $255.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

