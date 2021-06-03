Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) shares traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 1,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

