TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 56,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 50.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 55,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 140,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

