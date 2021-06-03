TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $2.03 Million in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,581,000.

Shares of MSOS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.02. 598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.18. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $55.91.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.