TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 843,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,403,207. The firm has a market cap of $370.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

