TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 249,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 591,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after acquiring an additional 55,481 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.11. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,152. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16.

