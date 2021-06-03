TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,437,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 347,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 232,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,933 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BTT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.02. 62,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,647. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

