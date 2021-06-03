TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $27.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,342.99. 21,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,779. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,267.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.