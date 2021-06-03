Triodos Investment Management BV Purchases 449,600 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 178.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,600 shares during the period. Nomad Foods makes up 3.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.41% of Nomad Foods worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after acquiring an additional 706,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 583,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after buying an additional 3,278,423 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

