TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Up to $43.45

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.45, but opened at $45.30. TripAdvisor shares last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 10,066 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

