Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $189.26

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.26 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 199.18 ($2.60). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 197.70 ($2.58), with a volume of 4,413,514 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

