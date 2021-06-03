Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 69,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 628,527 shares.The stock last traded at $4.63 and had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,967,000 after buying an additional 1,020,567 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 919.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 859,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 774,890 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $3,466,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth $747,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

