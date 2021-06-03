Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the April 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on UBSFY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $14.14 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

