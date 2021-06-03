Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $2,778,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $3,986,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,553,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $336.79 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

