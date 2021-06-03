Ultrapar Participações Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,727 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,522% compared to the typical volume of 104 call options.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.