Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

