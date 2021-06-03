Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price (up from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,250 ($55.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,178.78.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

