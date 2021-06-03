UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $522.00 at Bank of America

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $450.00 to $522.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.35.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $405.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,593,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $964,914,000 after purchasing an additional 201,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

