Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

