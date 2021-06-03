Uptrennd (1UP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $73.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 147.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Uptrennd has a market cap of $596,649.80 and $73.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 94.3% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $101.12 or 0.00260359 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

