Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VALN. Guggenheim began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VALN stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. Valneva has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.33.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

