Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Raised by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,911. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $146.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.